GOP candidates Herbster, Thibodeau got pandemic relief loans

LINCOLN — Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who has criticized government handouts, received a $1.55 million federal loan forgiven under a pandemic relief program last year.

The loan was provided to Conklin Company’s manufacturing operations and distribution warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota, through the Paycheck Protection Program. Herbster is the owner and CEO of Conklin, as well as other farms and agriculture-related businesses.

The loan was forgiven under the terms of the pandemic relief program, which required businesses to keep employees on the payroll and spend the money for certain types of expenses.

But Herbster, who aligns himself with former President Donald Trump, denied any contradiction between taking the loan and his position on “government handouts.” He described that position in an April radio interview, saying that “every time we ask for a handout from the federal government or even the state level, we give up something.”

“President Trump’s Payroll Protection Program was not a government ‘handout,’” he told The World-Herald. “It was developed in response to a once-in-a-century pandemic that forced business to shut down and workers to be shut out.