GOP gubernatorial battle drives record voter turnout in Douglas County

LINCOLN — Voter turnout set a record in Douglas County Tuesday, driven largely by the hotly contested Republican gubernatorial primary.

Sarpy County also saw the highest turnout of recent gubernatorial primary elections. But turnout statewide fell short of previous records and short of pre-election day predictions.

In Douglas County, Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said 31.5% of registered voters cast a ballot in the primary, outstripping the county's previous record for a gubernatorial primary election year and well above the average for such years.

Historically, gubernatorial primaries draw around 20% turnout, he said. The previous high of 27.6% was set in 2006, when a high-profile Republican gubernatorial primary pitted former Husker football coach and U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne against incumbent Gov. Dave Heineman.

This year's GOP gubernatorial primary featured a bruising battle among businessman Charles Herbster, who was endorsed by former President Trump; hog producer Jim Pillen, who had Gov. Pete Ricketts' backing; and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who sought to offer a positive alternative.

"I think there's absolutely no question at all that that governor's race piqued voters' interest," Kruse said. "It was definitely a record in Douglas County."

The number of early ballots also may have contributed to turnout. Kruse estimated that 57% of voters cast early ballots, rather than appear in person at the polls.

The county's all-time primary turnout record of 33.6% was set in 2020, a year that featured a presidential primary and leaned heavily on mail-in ballots because of the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Statewide turnout hit 32.01%, according to the Secretary of State's website. That's less than the 35.1% gubernatorial record from 2006 and less than the 35% turnout predicted by Secretary of State Bob Evnen. As in Douglas County, the state primary voter turnout hit its highest level of 40.5% two years ago.

In Lancaster County, Election Commissioner Dave Shively reported voter turnout of 32.2% for Tuesday's primary. That's short of the 2006 turnout and well below the 40.25% turnout in 2010, when Lincoln voters were deciding whether to approve financing for the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Early ballots accounted for more than 51% of the votes cast in Lancaster County, the state's second-most-populous county behind Douglas.

Turnout in Nebraska’s third-most-populous county, Sarpy, came in at 23.7%, well below Election Commissioner Emily Ethington's prediction of 30%.

But the figure was the second-highest of any primary over the past decade, exceeded only by the 37.28% record in 2020, when early ballot request forms were sent to all registered voters because of the pandemic. This year, as in most previous elections, voters had to take the initiative to request early ballots.

Definitive numbers are not available yet, but signs suggest that Republican turnout exceeded Democratic turnout. In both Douglas and Lancaster Counties, the number of Republican ballots cast equaled about 43% of that party's registrations, while the number of Democratic ballots cast was closer to 30% of party registrations.

