Gov. Jim Pillen names Nebraska's first female transportation director, creates broadband office

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen named Vicki Kramer as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, making her the first woman to hold the role.

The new governor also signed an executive order Friday creating a state Broadband Office, which will be under the Transportation Department, according to a press release.

Pillen didn't specify when Kramer's first day would be in a separate press release Friday. Currently, Moe Jamshidi holds the role of interim director after former director John Selmer resigned earlier this week after serving two years in the role.

"Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation system into the 21st century," Pillen said in the press release.

Kramer worked for the Nebraska Transportation Department from 2016 to 2020 in a variety of roles, including communication director and public policy director. She previously worked as the chief of staff for infrastructure markets and strategy for Kiewit Infrastructure Engineering, and currently holds the the rank of major with the Nebraska National Guard.

Pillen said Kramer will be key to completing the long-delayed state expressway system, which Pillen has also identified as one of the top projects he will prioritize during his first term. He also said Kramer will help "deploy 21st century infrastructure across the state."

The Broadband Office will have several duties including policy direction, identifying communities with high broadband needs, and creating an official broadband access map for Nebraska. Pillen said expanding broadband access will help slow the trend of young people leaving the state, which he pinpointed as a top priority for his administration.

"The Broadband Office is being formed to create a more transparent, flexible, and proactive response for Nebraska's broadband needs," Pillen said in the press release. "Affordable, accessible, dependable, and high-speed broadband is essential to keeping our kids and having them flourish in our state.”

Under Pillen’s predecessor Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska has already devoted nearly $100 million to broadband expansion, most of which came from a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed in 2021. Up to $100 million additional dollars are still expected.

Patrick Redmond, the state broadband and infrastructure coordinator in the State Budget Division, will lead the office on an interim basis. The permanent office director will serve in Pillen’s cabinet.

