Gov. Pete Ricketts criticizes 'botched' Afghanistan withdrawal
President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials have been stunned by the pace of the Taliban's nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan, as the planned withdrawal of American forces urgently became a mission to ensure a safe evacuation.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts criticized President Joe Biden on Monday for the "botched" withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Ricketts' statement was released after Biden addressed the nation on the withdrawal, which has also drawn criticism from members of Nebraska's congressional delegation.

“As shocking images and videos of the Taliban takeover pour in from Afghanistan, our military veterans need to know that their service and sacrifice there was not in vain," Ricketts said.

While the withdrawal was started under President Donald Trump, Ricketts aimed criticism squarely at Biden.

“President Biden’s failure in leadership and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan has endangered American lives and will likely result in the deaths of many Afghan civilians," he said. The Republican governor urged the president to ensure safe evacuations for Americans, allies and Afghan people who supported missions.

“Nebraskans are praying for the safety and well-being of the people of Afghanistan and the Americans that remain in the country," he said.

