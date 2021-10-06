Gov. Pete Ricketts joins other GOP governors at southern border in Texas

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday was one of nine Republican governors to join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a tour of the state's southern border and a press conference where they decried President Joe Biden's border enforcement policies and proposed their own.

At the press conference in Mission, Texas, speakers framed the issue as a far-reaching federal failure that has forced states to step in to help.

“President Biden thinks that he can ignore this humanitarian and security crisis and it will go away,” Ricketts said. "But we are here today to shine a light on what is going on here at the southern border and how it is impacting all of our states, not just the state of Texas."

Ricketts spokesperson Taylor Gage said the governor was accompanied only by his security detail for the one-day trip. As is customary, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley was in charge of the state in his stead. The only expenses incurred by the state would be travel expenses related to the security detail, Gage wrote via email, and the governor is paying personally for his travel.

Gage did not have an estimated cost for the security detail travel expenses, though he said it would come from the same budget that funds security travel expenses on other trips.