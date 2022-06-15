Gov. Pete Ricketts tests positive for COVID

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has tested positive for COVID-19.
Both Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning, according to Ricketts' spokeswoman Alex Reuss. Ricketts has been vaccinated and received a booster shot. Both he and Shore are experiencing "very minor" symptoms, according to a press release.
Ricketts and Shore will be isolating per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Ricketts was scheduled for some out-of-state travel over the upcoming week, which is now canceled, Reuss said.
