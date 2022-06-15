Gov. Pete Ricketts tests positive for COVID

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning, according to Ricketts' spokeswoman Alex Reuss. Ricketts has been vaccinated and received a booster shot. Both he and Shore are experiencing "very minor" symptoms, according to a press release.

Ricketts and Shore will be isolating per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Ricketts was scheduled for some out-of-state travel over the upcoming week, which is now canceled, Reuss said.

Reuss said state officials are notifying individuals who were near Ricketts within the last day. The only public event he attended was a press conference in Omaha where the governor celebrated the opening of a new operations center for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Ricketts has quarantined in the past after being exposed to COVID-19, but this is the first known instance that he has confirmed contracting the illness.

