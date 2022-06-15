 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Pete Ricketts tests positive for COVID

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Both Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning, according to Ricketts' spokeswoman Alex Reuss. Ricketts has been vaccinated and received a booster shot. Both he and Shore are experiencing "very minor" symptoms, according to a press release. 

Ricketts and Shore will be isolating per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Ricketts was scheduled for some out-of-state travel over the upcoming week, which is now canceled, Reuss said. 

Reuss said state officials are notifying individuals who were near Ricketts within the last day. The only public event he attended was a press conference in Omaha where the governor celebrated the opening of a new operations center for the Nebraska Department of Transportation

People are also reading…

Ricketts has quarantined in the past after being exposed to COVID-19, but this is the first known instance that he has confirmed contracting the illness. 

ebamer@owh.com Twitter @ErinBamer

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbster, Slama case set for hearing Tuesday

Herbster, Slama case set for hearing Tuesday

The legal battle between former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster and Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday in front of a District Court judge.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Apple's mixed financial news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert