Gov. Pete Ricketts will attend Joe Biden's inauguration

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday in Washington.

Taylor Gage, a spokesman for the Republican governor, confirmed the plans on Friday. He said Ricketts also attended President Donald Trump's inauguration four years ago.

Ricketts has been a strong Trump supporter but acknowledged in December that there would be a change of administrations even as Trump continued to claim, without evidence, that he won the election.

The usual ceremonies surrounding the inauguration had already been curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now security has been ramped up and the grounds of the U.S. Capitol have been closed to the public after Trump supporters stormed the building as Congress was meeting to certify Biden's win. Five people died and multiple law enforcement officers were injured in the melee.

Photos: National Guard troops deployed on Capitol Hill

