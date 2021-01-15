Gov. Pete Ricketts will attend Joe Biden's inauguration

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts delivers his State of the State address on Thursday.
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday in Washington.
Taylor Gage, a spokesman for the Republican governor, confirmed the plans on Friday. He said Ricketts also attended President Donald Trump's inauguration four years ago.
Ricketts has been a strong Trump supporter but acknowledged in December that there would be a change of administrations even as Trump continued to claim, without evidence, that he won the election.
The usual ceremonies surrounding the inauguration had already been curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now security has been ramped up and the grounds of the U.S. Capitol have been closed to the public after Trump supporters stormed the building as Congress was meeting to certify Biden's win. Five people died and multiple law enforcement officers were injured in the melee.
Photos: National Guard troops deployed on Capitol Hill
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., left, visits with National Guard troops who are helping with security at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
This image released by the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's Office, Pelosi speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Hammill/Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's Office via AP)
Members of the National Guard secure the perimeter around the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Members of the National Guard secure the perimeter around the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Troops rest as they hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. speaks to troops inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., takes a photo with troops inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Troops stand in formation inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Members of the National Guard gather at the Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Members of the National Guard gather at the Capitol Visitor Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Troops move inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Members of the National Guard secure the perimeter around the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., and Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., hand pizzas to members of the National Guard gathered at the Capitol Visitor Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington. as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Members of the National Guard gather inside Capitol Visitor Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Members of the National Guard gather inside the Capitol Visitor Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Members of the National Guard gather inside the Capitol Visitor Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
