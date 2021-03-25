Gov. Ricketts, a gun rights advocate, opposes President Biden's plans

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts, an avid advocate for gun rights, fired back Thursday over renewed calls by President Joe Biden to close loopholes in background checks on gun purchases and ban assault-style rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines.
Biden issued the calls after mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and Atlanta during the past week.
Ricketts, who was a featured speaker at a National Rifle Association convention in 2018, said that banning guns will not solve "the underlying problems that have resulted in these tragedies."
“The president should work to address underlying issues in the community rather than limit our right to bear arms, which is protected in the U.S. Constitution," Ricketts said in a press release on Thursday.
"Nebraska is a pro-Second Amendment state," the Republican governor added, "and we will stand up against any attempt by the federal government to expand gun laws and impede our freedoms.”
On Tuesday, Biden called on Congress to pass gun-control legislation that had been advanced by the House of Representatives. But the Democratic president said that if Congress fails to act, he will use executive orders to do what he can to control access to firearms.
“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator,” Biden said. “It passed — it was the law for the longest time.”
Jane Kleeb, the chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said Thursday that the majority of Americans want to see background checks on more gun sales, and that responsible gun owners support them because "they follow the law."
"The only ones who hate background checks are criminals and those in the pocket of the morally and financially bankrupt NRA," Kleeb said in a prepared statement.
Bills to ban state or local officials from enforcing any new federal firearm restrictions, and to let counties allow concealed carry of firearms without a permit are pending in the Nebraska Legislature this year. Two years ago, a proposed "red flag law" that would allow confiscation of a gun from someone experiencing a mental breakdown failed to pass in the Legislature.
LB 236, the concealed carry bill, recently advanced to debate by the full Legislature on a 5-3 vote by members of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. The bill, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, has 16 co-sponsors and has been prioritized by Elmwood Sen. Robert Clements.
