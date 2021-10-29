Gov. Ricketts, AG Peterson ramp up opposition to federal COVID vaccine mandates

“As I think I’ve made it very clear, I encourage people to get vaccines, but I am 100% against a vaccine mandate," Ricketts said at a press conference Monday. "I think that it is absolutely wrong to make anybody choose between a shot in the arm they don’t want and feeding their family.”

During that press conference, Ricketts also encouraged nurses who face losing their jobs to "come work for the state of Nebraska, because we're not gonna mandate vaccines and we're gonna have hiring bonuses for nurses."

As soon as the OSHA rules come out for private employers, Ricketts said the state "will be taking OSHA and anybody else to court to get an injunction and stop what is a huge abuse of federal power to mandate vaccines through these emergency rules.”

Other top elected officials in the state have also criticized the federal mandates. However, two Omaha legal experts have said that, based on what's known, the Biden administration appears to be within its rights as long as it doesn't violate a person's medical or religious objections.