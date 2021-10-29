Gov. Ricketts, AG Peterson ramp up opposition to federal COVID vaccine mandates

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday announced he was barring several state agencies from complying with federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Separately, the state attorney general joined a multi-state lawsuit to block President Joe Biden's administration from mandating vaccines for employees of federal contractors.
President Joe Biden's administration last month directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated or be tested weekly for the coronavirus. The actual rule hasn't yet been issued.
The administration also announced it would require vaccines for health care workers in facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid payments and all federal workers and contractors would be required to get vaccinated with limited exceptions. Federal contractors need to be vaccinated by Dec. 8, under guidance that has been issued since.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said in a news release last week that those guidelines indicate that, after Dec. 8, employers covered by the mandate have to make sure employees are fully vaccinated "by the first day of performance under a newly awarded federal contract or an extended or renewed federal contract."
The executive order Ricketts signed Thursday applies to code agencies, which are agencies subject to the governor's direct control. Those include the departments of Agriculture, Administrative Services, Correctional Services, Economic Development, Health and Human Services, Insurance, Labor, Military, Motor Vehicles, Natural Resources, State Patrol, Revenue, Transportation, and Veterans' Affairs.
It doesn't apply to non-code agencies, such as the Attorney General's Office, Auditor of Public Accounts, Department of Education, Secretary of State, Treasurer, or University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
His order prohibits code agencies from agreeing to any contract, lease, memorandum or agreement that includes a COVID-19 vaccine requirement and encourages other agencies to do the same. OSHA rules don't apply to state agencies, according to Ricketts spokesperson Taylor Gage.
“President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” Gov. Ricketts said in a press release. “While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced. We’ve already made the decision that state teammates at the State of Nebraska won’t be forced to take the vaccine. This order takes the next step and bars cabinet state agencies from complying with coronavirus vaccine mandates from the federal government or other parties.”
Gage said the governor's office does not believe the order will jeopardize funding the state gets from the federal government.
"It would be wrong for the federal government to tie federal funding to coronavirus vaccine mandates," Gage wrote in an email.
Separately, Peterson announced Friday that he joined nine other states in a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and federally contracted employees.
“The ramifications of the federal contractor vaccine mandate are significant,” Peterson said in the press release. “It will impact countless employees, exacerbate existing workforce shortages, and create economic instability. Most importantly, it puts individual employees who happened to work for federal contractors out of a job if they simply make the personal choice not to be vaccinated. Hopefully, the court will resolve this legal matter quickly and provide clarity to employees who are understandably concerned about their ability to provide for their families.”
Other states signing onto the lawsuit are: Missouri, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Ricketts has consistently both encouraged eligible people to get vaccinated and decried vaccine mandates as government overreach.
“As I think I’ve made it very clear, I encourage people to get vaccines, but I am 100% against a vaccine mandate," Ricketts said at a press conference Monday. "I think that it is absolutely wrong to make anybody choose between a shot in the arm they don’t want and feeding their family.”
During that press conference, Ricketts also encouraged nurses who face losing their jobs to "come work for the state of Nebraska, because we're not gonna mandate vaccines and we're gonna have hiring bonuses for nurses."
As soon as the OSHA rules come out for private employers, Ricketts said the state "will be taking OSHA and anybody else to court to get an injunction and stop what is a huge abuse of federal power to mandate vaccines through these emergency rules.”
Other top elected officials in the state have also criticized the federal mandates. However, two Omaha legal experts have said that, based on what's known, the Biden administration appears to be within its rights as long as it doesn't violate a person's medical or religious objections.
Last week, two state senators proposed lawmakers call a special session to consider legislation barring businesses from requiring employees to get vaccinated. Ricketts had said he wouldn't call lawmakers into a special session unless there were 33 senators willing to vote for that law.
A press release included that 26 senators had signed a letter to Secretary of State Bob Evnen outlining the purpose of a special session. Evnen notified the legislators who didn't sign the initial request, spokesperson Cindi Allen said in an email. Senators need to respond by the end of the day Nov. 1 if they want to join the call for a special session, she said, and the office had not received any additional responses as of Friday morning.
As of Oct. 26, about 68.5% of Nebraskans 12 and older were fully vaccinated.
This story includes material from the Associated Press.