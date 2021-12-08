Gov. Ricketts announces Alex Allen Reuss as new communications director

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday announced that he's chosen a new director of strategic communications.

Alexis (Alex) Allen Reuss, 27, will start as director of strategic communications Dec. 13, according to the announcement. Last week, longtime adviser and spokesman Taylor Gage left the role for a job leading the state Republican Party.

Reuss is originally from Bennington. Her résumé includes work on U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer's policy team in Washington, D.C., in the USDA, and as a legislative adviser in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice. She shares an alma mater with her predecessor — both Reuss and Gage earned undergraduate degrees from Hillsdale College in southern Michigan.

Gage's 2021 salary was roughly $100,000, according to a public employee salary database published by the Flatwater Free Press.