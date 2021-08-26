Gov. Ricketts announces emergency measures to protect hospital capacity

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday announced emergency measures intended to relieve pressures on hospital staffing in the state.

Nebraska faces rising hospitalizations due to both COVID-19 and other conditions, Ricketts said, as well as a shortage of nurses and other health care workers.

To address those issues, he declared a hospital staffing emergency with two components. The first is an executive order restoring some steps taken during the previous peak in COVID-19 cases, namely, waiving some licensing requirements for hospitals. Those include authorizing the credentialing of retired or inactive nurses, deferring some continuing education requirements for health professionals and suspending state statutes for new health care workers seeking a license to practice.

In addition, he is issuing a directed health measure, effective Monday, that will limit elective surgeries that can be delayed four or more weeks.

He acknowledged that some health systems had already limited such procedures. But the DHM will make it mandatory for all.

Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health System and Lincoln’s Bryan Health announced last week that they would limit certain surgeries requiring overnight stays to ease capacity pressures.