Gov. Ricketts announces Nebraska will bring back hospital transfer center

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that the state is bringing back a transfer center to help overstretched Nebraska hospitals find places to send patients.
The move is aimed at helping hospitals cope with a new wave of COVID-19 patients, driven by the spread of the delta variant.
Angie Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the center will help relieve some of the stress on hospital staff by taking over the job of making call after call for an available bed.
“Our medical staff are hurting something fierce right now,” she said.
At a press briefing, Ling said Nebraska’s larger hospitals are seeing occupancy rates of 85% to 100% on a daily basis, between COVID patients and people with other types of health problems.
Those are the hospitals that can provide higher levels of care, including intensive care units.
Ling said they typically have their lowest occupancy in the mornings, after patients are discharged, then gradually fill up until sick people end up waiting in the emergency department for a bed.
Statewide, 72% of staffed hospital beds for adults are occupied, while 70% of pediatric beds are full, Ricketts said. Most of the vacancies are in smaller, rural hospitals. As of Tuesday, the number of patients included 342 with COVID.
Opening of the transfer center marks the return of yet another step taken during the previous peak in COVID-19 cases.
Last week, Ricketts declared a hospital staffing emergency and took two actions aimed at helping address the situation. They included an executive order waiving some state licensing laws and regulations and a directed health measure limiting some types of elective surgeries.
Ling said the transfer center is being set up by Nomi Health, one of the businesses that helped put together the TestNebraska program. The center will be up and running by Saturday and be staffed by nurses in the United States and Philippines, who will be available at all hours.
Nebraska hospitals collaborated on a transfer center last fall and winter, during the height of the pandemic in the state. But the center closed as cases dropped.
Among other topics at the briefing:
Masks on kids: Ricketts continued to push back against people calling for mask mandates in schools. He argued that the number of child deaths from COVID is no greater than that from influenza.
“We don’t mask up kids for the flu. There’s no reason to mask up kids for the coronavirus,” he said.
An increasing number of cases last week prompted two school districts — the Papillion La Vista Community Schools and the Westside Community Schools — to require masks for all staff and students beginning this week.
The Omaha Public Schools and the Ralston Public Schools already required masks.
Monoclonal antibody treatments: Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, urged doctors to make use of monoclonal antibody treatments to help people from getting seriously ill with COVID.
He said the treatments have been available for people in the early stages of COVID-19. Now they are also recommended for people who have had a close contact exposure to an infected person or who are at high risk of such an exposure, such as people working in nursing homes and prisons.
Despite the effectiveness of the treatment, Anthone said COVID vaccinations are better at preventing infections and serious illness over the long term.
