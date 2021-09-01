Gov. Ricketts announces Nebraska will bring back hospital transfer center

Opening of the transfer center marks the return of yet another step taken during the previous peak in COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Ricketts declared a hospital staffing emergency and took two actions aimed at helping address the situation. They included an executive order waiving some state licensing laws and regulations and a directed health measure limiting some types of elective surgeries.

Ling said the transfer center is being set up by Nomi Health, one of the businesses that helped put together the TestNebraska program. The center will be up and running by Saturday and be staffed by nurses in the United States and Philippines, who will be available at all hours.

Nebraska hospitals collaborated on a transfer center last fall and winter, during the height of the pandemic in the state. But the center closed as cases dropped.

Among other topics at the briefing:

Masks on kids: Ricketts continued to push back against people calling for mask mandates in schools. He argued that the number of child deaths from COVID is no greater than that from influenza.