Gov. Ricketts announces new communications director

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday announced that he's chosen a new director of strategic communications.
Alexis (Alex) Allen Reuss, 27, will start as director of strategic communications Dec. 13, according to the announcement. Last week, longtime adviser and spokesman Taylor Gage left the role for a job leading the state Republican Party.
Reuss is originally from Bennington. Her résumé includes work on U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer's policy team in Washington, D.C., in the USDA, and as a legislative adviser in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice. She shares an alma mater with her predecessor — both Reuss and Gage earned undergraduate degrees from Hillsdale College in southern Michigan.
Gage's 2021 salary was roughly $100,000, according to a public employee salary database published by the Flatwater Free Press.
"Alex has high-powered experience working with the U.S. Attorney General in the Department of Justice, as well as with USDA in Washington,” Ricketts said in a prepared statement. “In these roles, Alex distinguished herself through her hard work, attention to detail and communication skills. I’m excited to have her join the team.”
Reuss and her husband, Andrew, launched Penn Ave Strategies, a communications and branding firm, in Nebraska in February, she told The World-Herald. He'll continue running the business, she said. She and Andrew live in Elkhorn with their two children, according to the announcement.
She told The World-Herald she's excited to help out the state and Ricketts.
“I’m honored by this opportunity to serve Nebraska and give back to my home state,” Reuss said in a prepared statement. “I believe in the great work that Governor Ricketts’ administration has done on behalf of Nebraskans, and I’m excited to help him continue that work in the days ahead.”