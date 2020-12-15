Gov. Ricketts announces 'Weekend of Remembrance and Honor' for Nebraskans lost to COVID

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday announced a “Weekend of Remembrance and Honor” for Nebraskans lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ricketts will issue an official proclamation proclaiming Sunday as a statewide day of prayer.

A virtual memorial wall has been created at www.neimpact.org to pay homage to loved ones lost due to the pandemic. The public is invited to submit photos, stories, poems and other tributes, according to a press release from Ricketts' office.

Nebraskans can also "engage in acts of honor throughout the weekend, which may include volunteering or making charitable donations to organizations working to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic," the press release said.

Volunteer opportunities can be found at www.nevolunteers.org.

As of Tuesday, 1,418 Nebraskans have died of COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

