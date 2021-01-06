Gov. Ricketts, AOC trade jabs over vaccines for undocumented workers

Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez traded attacks Wednesday over the governor’s comments on undocumented workers' place in the coronavirus vaccination line.
The governor’s spokesman on Tuesday and Ricketts himself on Wednesday clarified the governor’s Monday comments on vaccines for undocumented workers at meatpacking plants. The governor and his spokesman said proof of citizenship is not required for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Ocasio-Cortez had called Ricketts racist Tuesday evening on Twitter.
"Imagine being so racist that you go out of your way to ensure that the people who prepare *your* food are unvaccinated," she wrote in a tweet.
As Ricketts clarified his remarks at his Wednesday coronavirus press conference, the governor singled out Ocasio-Cortez. He said, “AOC is someone who does not care about Nebraska.”
"She doesn't care about Nebraska or the people of Nebraska," the Republican Ricketts said.
Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens in the U.S. House, responded on Twitter: “Given that I want EVERY Nebraskan to have vaccine access, including *every* meatpacker and not just *some*, I think I care about more Nebraskans than even Ricketts does."
She added: "I am happy to be corrected by you publicly stating that all undocumented Nebraskans, including meatpacking workers, will have access to the vaccine. Thank you!"
In response to a question at his Wednesday press conference, Ricketts said the people who work at meatpacking plants are supposed to be legally documented workers. He said it's not a state function to investigate workers' immigration status.
"We expect that there's going to be vaccines for all Nebraskans," he said, "and just like any other vaccine, your citizenship is not checked before you receive a vaccine."
Andrea Skolkin, CEO of OneWorld Community Health Centers Inc. in Omaha, said the organization had received no direction from the state about immigration status. Limiting vaccinations for that reason would be detrimental to public health, she said.
OneWorld doesn’t ask for documentation for health services generally, and does not intend to do so for the vaccine either.
World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.
