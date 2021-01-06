Gov. Ricketts, AOC trade jabs over vaccines for undocumented workers

Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez traded attacks Wednesday over the governor’s comments on undocumented workers' place in the coronavirus vaccination line.

The governor’s spokesman on Tuesday and Ricketts himself on Wednesday clarified the governor’s Monday comments on vaccines for undocumented workers at meatpacking plants. The governor and his spokesman said proof of citizenship is not required for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ocasio-Cortez had called Ricketts racist Tuesday evening on Twitter.

"Imagine being so racist that you go out of your way to ensure that the people who prepare *your* food are unvaccinated," she wrote in a tweet.

As Ricketts clarified his remarks at his Wednesday coronavirus press conference, the governor singled out Ocasio-Cortez. He said, “AOC is someone who does not care about Nebraska.”

"She doesn't care about Nebraska or the people of Nebraska," the Republican Ricketts said.

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens in the U.S. House, responded on Twitter: “Given that I want EVERY Nebraskan to have vaccine access, including *every* meatpacker and not just *some*, I think I care about more Nebraskans than even Ricketts does."