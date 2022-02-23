Gov. Ricketts appoints Mike Jacobson to Nebraska Legislature after Groene resignation

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday appointed Mike Jacobson, founder, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank, to replace former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte and represent the 42nd Legislative District.

Groene said last Friday that he would resign and sent his letter of resignation to the speaker of the Legislature on Sunday. His departure was effective 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Groene stepped down after it was revealed that he took photos of a former female staffer without her permission.

The 42nd District covers Hooker, Thomas, McPherson, Logan and Lincoln Counties and much of Perkins County in west-central Nebraska.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jacobson lives in North Platte and founded NebraskaLand Bank in 1998. Like Groene, Jacobson is a registered Republican. He is not among the three candidates who have filed to run for Groene's seat this year.

Groene was barred from running again due to term limits. Jacobson will serve out the rest of Groene's term, which ends in early January 2023. To serve beyond that date, he would have to run for election this year.

On Tuesday, Ricketts interviewed a handful of candidates for the seat, a spokesperson confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402 Follow Martha Stoddard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today