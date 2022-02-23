Gov. Ricketts appoints Mike Jacobson to Nebraska Legislature after Groene resignation

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday appointed Mike Jacobson, founder, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank, to replace former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte and represent the 42nd Legislative District.
Groene said last Friday that he would resign and sent his letter of resignation to the speaker of the Legislature on Sunday. His departure was effective 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Groene stepped down after it was revealed that he took photos of a former female staffer without her permission.
The 42nd District covers Hooker, Thomas, McPherson, Logan and Lincoln Counties and much of Perkins County in west-central Nebraska.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Jacobson lives in North Platte and founded NebraskaLand Bank in 1998. Like Groene, Jacobson is a registered Republican. He is not among the three candidates who have filed to run for Groene's seat this year.
Groene was barred from running again due to term limits.
Jacobson will serve out the rest of Groene's term, which ends in early January 2023. To serve beyond that date, he would have to run for election this year. On Tuesday, Ricketts interviewed a handful of candidates for the seat, a spokesperson confirmed. This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.
Meet the Nebraska state senators
Nebraska has 49 state senators in the Legislature. Scroll through to find your state senator and others.
State Sen. Julie Slama District: 1 From: Sterling
Party: Republican
State Sen. Robert Clements District: 2 From: Elmwood
Party: Republican
State Sen. Carol Blood District: 3 From: Bellevue
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Robert Hilkemann District: 4 From: Omaha
Party: Republican
State Sen. Mike McDonnell District: 5 From: Omaha
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh District: 6 From: Omaha
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Tony Vargas District: 7 From: Omaha
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Megan Hunt District: 8 From: Omaha
Party: Democratic
State Sen. John Cavanaugh District: 9 From: Omaha
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Wendy DeBoer District: 10 From: Bennington
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Terrell McKinney District: 11 From: Omaha
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Steve Lathrop District: 12 From: Omaha
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Justin Wayne District: 13 From: Omaha
Party: Democratic
State Sen. John Arch District: 14 From: La Vista
Party: Republican
State Sen. Lynne Walz District: 15 From: Fremont
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Ben Hansen District: 16 From: Blair
Party: Republican
State Sen. Joni Albrecht District: 17 From: Thurston
Party: Republican
State Sen. Brett Lindstrom District: 18 From: Lincoln
Party: Republican
State Sen. Mike Flood District: 19 From: Norfolk
Party: Republican
State Sen. John McCollister District: 20 From: Omaha Party: Republican
State Sen. Mike Hilgers District: 21 From: Lincoln
Party: Republican
State Sen. Mike Moser District: 22 From: Columbus
Party: Republican
State Sen. Bruce Bostelman
District: 23 From: Brainard
Party: Republican
State Sen. Mark Kolterman District: 24 From: Seward
Party: Republican
State Sen. Suzanne Geist District: 25 From: Lincoln
Party: Republican
State Sen. Matt Hansen District: 26 From: Lincoln
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Anna Wishart District: 27 From: Lincoln
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks District: 28 From: Lincoln
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Eliot Bostar District: 29 From: Lincoln
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Myron Dorn District: 30 From: Adams
Party: Republican
State Sen. Rich Pahls District: 31 From: Omaha
Party: Republican
State Sen. Tom Brandt District: 32 From: Plymouth
Party: Republican
State Sen. Steve Halloran District: 33 From: Hastings
Party: Republican
State Sen. Curt Friesen District: 34 From: Henderson
Party: Republican
State Sen. Raymond Aguilar District: 35 From: Grand Island
Party: Republican
State Sen. Matt Williams District: 36 From: Gothenburg
Party: Republican
State Sen. John Lowe District: 37 From: Kearney
Party: Republican
State Sen. Dave Murman District: 38 From: Glenvil
Party: Republican
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan District: 39 From: Elkhorn
Party: Republican
State Sen. Tim Gragert District: 40 From: Creighton
Party: Republican
State Sen. Tom Briese District: 41 From: Albion
Party: Republican
State Sen. Tom Brewer District: 43 From: Gordon
Party: Republican
State Sen. Dan Hughes District: 44 From: Venango
Party: Republican
State Sen. Rita Sanders District: 45 From: Bellevue
Party: Republican
State Sen. Adam Morfeld District: 46 From: Lincoln
Party: Democratic
State Sen. Steve Erdman District: 47 From: Bayard
Party: Republican
State Sen. John Stinner District: 48 From: Gering
Party: Republican
State Sen. Jen Day District: 49 From: Omaha
Party: Democratic
