Gov. Ricketts appoints Mike Jacobson to Nebraska Legislature after Groene resignation

Mike Jacobson

Newly named State Sen. Mike Jacobson with Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday. Jacobson, who is founder, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank, replaces former State Sen. Mike Groene. 

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday appointed Mike Jacobson, founder, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank, to replace former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte and represent the 42nd Legislative District.

Groene said last Friday that he would resign and sent his letter of resignation to the speaker of the Legislature on Sunday. His departure was effective 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Groene stepped down after it was revealed that he took photos of a former female staffer without her permission. 

The 42nd District covers Hooker, Thomas, McPherson, Logan and Lincoln Counties and much of Perkins County in west-central Nebraska.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jacobson lives in North Platte and founded NebraskaLand Bank in 1998. Like Groene, Jacobson is a registered Republican. He is not among the three candidates who have filed to run for Groene's seat this year. 

Groene was barred from running again due to term limits. Jacobson will serve out the rest of Groene's term, which ends in early January 2023. To serve beyond that date, he would have to run for election this year.

On Tuesday, Ricketts interviewed a handful of candidates for the seat, a spokesperson confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

