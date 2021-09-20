Gov. Ricketts backs GOP redistricting proposal that would split Omaha

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday endorsed a Republican redistricting proposal that would split Omaha and Douglas County between congressional districts.

"As an Omahan, I would love to have two members in Congress," the GOP governor said.

But Ricketts acknowledged that lawmakers are continuing to negotiate the new congressional district boundaries. The Republican proposal stalled Friday after backers failed to overcome a filibuster. Talks over the weekend failed to produce a compromise.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, a Republican from Elkhorn and the Redistricting Committee chairman, introduced the proposal as Legislative Bill 1. The measure needed 33 votes to end a filibuster mounted by Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. It got 29 votes.

The plan would divide Douglas County and give Sarpy County more power within the 2nd Congressional District by adding the rest of it to the district. It also would add rural Saunders County to the district.