Gov. Ricketts backs GOP redistricting proposal that would split Omaha
Gov. Ricketts backs GOP redistricting proposal that would split Omaha

Take a look at the key differences in redistricting proposals for metro Omaha congressional districts.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday endorsed a Republican redistricting proposal that would split Omaha and Douglas County between congressional districts.

"As an Omahan, I would love to have two members in Congress," the GOP governor said.

Pete Ricketts mug (copy)

Ricketts

But Ricketts acknowledged that lawmakers are continuing to negotiate the new congressional district boundaries. The Republican proposal stalled Friday after backers failed to overcome a filibuster. Talks over the weekend failed to produce a compromise. 

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, a Republican from Elkhorn and the Redistricting Committee chairman, introduced the proposal as Legislative Bill 1. The measure needed 33 votes to end a filibuster mounted by Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. It got 29 votes.

The plan would divide Douglas County and give Sarpy County more power within the 2nd Congressional District by adding the rest of it to the district. It also would add rural Saunders County to the district.

As proposed, the plan would split Douglas County roughly along Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road. Areas generally north and west of those main thoroughfares would move into the 1st District. Among the areas affected: the northern part of the former town of Elkhorn, Bennington, Waterloo, Valley and the Cunningham Lake and Standing Bear Lake areas.

Sarpy County is currently divided between the 1st and 2nd Districts. The Bellevue area is in the 1st District and areas to the west, including Papillion, La Vista and Gretna, are in the 2nd District.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

