Gov. Ricketts bans TikTok on State of Nebraska electronic devices

The State of Nebraska will block TikTok on all state electronic devices due to security concerns, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday.

“To maintain the security of data owned by the State of Nebraska, and to safeguard against the intrusive cyber activities of China’s communist government, we’ve made the decision to ban TikTok on state devices,” Ricketts said in a press release.

The TikTok app has been blocked on state workstations and state phones, according to the Governor’s Office.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered a sweeping but vague ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of popular apps TikTok and WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.