Gov. Ricketts calls lawmakers back for special session on redistricting

Recording of an online press conference detailing data about Nebraska from the first release of data from the 2020 Census. The conference was conducted by the University of Nebraska at Omaha, featuring David Drozd, research coordinator, of the Center for Public Affairs Research, the lead agency of the Nebraska State Data Center Network.
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a proclamation Friday calling the Nebraska Legislature into special session to redraw congressional, legislative and other political districts.
The session will start at 10 a.m. Sept. 13. In a separate email to colleagues, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers said lawmakers need to send a bill to the governor by Sept. 24.
That would give state lawmakers time, if needed, to take a veto override vote and get the new districts approved by the end of the month. Lawmakers have to finish their work by Sept. 30 so that counties, school districts and other local governments can redraw their election districts. Election officials also have to redraw voting precincts.
Under state law, the Legislature must redraw political districts every 10 years after the federal census. Normally the process would be done by this time of year, but the 2020 headcount was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and the U.S. Census Bureau did not get official population numbers to states until Aug. 12.
Special sessions are limited to the topics listed in the governor's call. Lawmakers have not met in special session since November 2011, when they passed legislation on overseeing and approving oil pipelines through the state.
