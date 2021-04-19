Gov. Ricketts calls new press credentialing system 'process improvement'

A federal appeals court ruled against MacIver earlier this year, finding that "the Governor’s media-access criteria are indeed reasonable and not an effort to suppress MacIver’s expression because of its viewpoint."

Ricketts, similarly, holds occasional events, such as budget briefings, to which a subset of the usual press is invited. The recent controversy arose over ordinary press conferences.

In the case of Congress, news correspondents organizations, not the government, review applications for credentialing. Receiving access to congressional press areas requires journalists to agree to abide by a set of rules and regulations that cover them and their employer. The Texas Legislature similarly requires journalists to certify that they and their employers meet certain criteria.

None of the three ask the number and range of questions posed in the Nebraska application. In addition, the Nebraska application leaves it up to the Governor's Office to decide whether an applicant's answers qualify that person for credentialing.