Gov. Ricketts continues to resist mask mandate, urges voluntary cooperation

LINCOLN — As COVID-19 cases continued to rise, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday again resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate, instead urging Nebraskans to voluntarily take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Please, everyone be a part of the solution," the governor said, as he concluded a briefing on the state's coronavirus response.

Several questions were asked about imposing more restrictive health measures to slow the spread of the virus, but Ricketts said that "education" is what's needed to compel more people to wear masks in confined spaces and avoid congested bars and restaurants. The Republican governor, in the past, has said he doesn't want to use the power of government to force people to wear masks.

Over the weekend, Dr. Bob Rauner, a Lincoln physician who has been tracking coronavirus cases in the state, said that more restrictions are needed to avoid a "crisis" that would overwhelm the state's hospitals.

