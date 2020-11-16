Gov. Ricketts continues to resist mask mandate, urges voluntary cooperation

LINCOLN — As COVID-19 cases continued to rise, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday again resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate, instead urging Nebraskans to voluntarily take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
"Please, everyone be a part of the solution," the governor said, as he concluded a briefing on the state's coronavirus response.
Several questions were asked about imposing more restrictive health measures to slow the spread of the virus, but Ricketts said that "education" is what's needed to compel more people to wear masks in confined spaces and avoid congested bars and restaurants. The Republican governor, in the past, has said he doesn't want to use the power of government to force people to wear masks.
Over the weekend, Dr. Bob Rauner, a Lincoln physician who has been tracking coronavirus cases in the state, said that more restrictions are needed to avoid a "crisis" that would overwhelm the state's hospitals.
Ricketts, on Monday, expressed hope that more Nebraskans will adopt his recommended health measures to avoid further restrictions on public gatherings and in bars and restaurants. He said Monday that 914 patients are being treated in Nebraska hospitals for the virus, which represents about 20% of all staffed hospital beds.
Last week, he said that if that figure rises to 25%, he would order further restrictions on public gatherings.
Zoe Olson, the head of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, also spoke at the Monday's briefing, saying that eateries in the state have seen a 30% decline in revenue due to COVID-19. She and the governor asked Nebraskans to continue to support local businesses by ordering take-out or delivery meals.
