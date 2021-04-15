Gov. Ricketts creates application for media credentials amid criticism

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts' office, facing criticism over the denial of media credentials for a North Omaha news site, has created a new formal application for media to gain permission to attend the governor's press conferences.
In explaining the denial, Ricketts' office said NOISE was "an advocacy organization funded by liberal donors,” and not a mainstream media outlet, like those typically allowed to attend State Capitol briefings by the governor.
The application released by the governor's office includes a variety of questions, including whether a reporter seeking credentials is a paid employee and a full-time staffer, and whether the applicant is engaged in lobbying, "paid advocacy," writing editorials or a member of a trade organization.
The application also includes more subjective questions, such as whether the applicant is free of "real or perceived" conflicts of interest, declines involvement in political activities, and resists pressure from lobbyists or interest groups.
The application form states that the Governor's Office will review factors such as perceived conflicts of interest or political involvement so that an applicant "maintains journalistic integrity."
“The Governor’s Office has long worked with media outlets to ensure that the people of Nebraska receive factual information about the business of state government,” said Taylor Gage, director of strategic communications for Ricketts and his main spokesman. “Outlets wishing to cover events hosted by the Governor’s Office for credentialed media are encouraged to submit an application.”
