Gov. Ricketts creates application for media credentials amid criticism
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts delivers his 2021 State of the State address to the Legislature.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts' office, facing criticism over the denial of media credentials for a North Omaha news site, has created a new formal application for media to gain permission to attend the governor's press conferences.

The three-page application, released on Thursday, comes nearly two weeks after The World-Herald reported on the denial of press credentials for NOISE Omaha, a nonprofit news website founded two years ago to cover Omaha’s minority communities.

In explaining the denial, Ricketts' office said NOISE was "an advocacy organization funded by liberal donors,” and not a mainstream media outlet, like those typically allowed to attend State Capitol briefings by the governor.

The decision drew criticism from a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism professor and questions from the ACLU of Nebraska. On Wednesday, The World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star published a joint editorial that called the denial a "political decision" that "smacks of authoritarianism."

The application released by the governor's office includes a variety of questions, including whether a reporter seeking credentials is a paid employee and a full-time staffer, and whether the applicant is engaged in lobbying, "paid advocacy," writing editorials or a member of a trade organization.

The application also includes more subjective questions, such as whether the applicant is free of "real or perceived" conflicts of interest, declines involvement in political activities, and resists pressure from lobbyists or interest groups.

The application form states that the Governor's Office will review factors such as perceived conflicts of interest or political involvement so that an applicant "maintains journalistic integrity."

“The Governor’s Office has long worked with media outlets to ensure that the people of Nebraska receive factual information about the business of state government,” said Taylor Gage, director of strategic communications for Ricketts and his main spokesman. “Outlets wishing to cover events hosted by the Governor’s Office for credentialed media are encouraged to submit an application.”

