Gov. Ricketts creates application for media credentials amid criticism

The application released by the governor's office includes a variety of questions, including whether a reporter seeking credentials is a paid employee and a full-time staffer, and whether the applicant is engaged in lobbying, "paid advocacy," writing editorials or a member of a trade organization.

The application also includes more subjective questions, such as whether the applicant is free of "real or perceived" conflicts of interest, declines involvement in political activities, and resists pressure from lobbyists or interest groups.

The application form states that the Governor's Office will review factors such as perceived conflicts of interest or political involvement so that an applicant "maintains journalistic integrity."

“The Governor’s Office has long worked with media outlets to ensure that the people of Nebraska receive factual information about the business of state government,” said Taylor Gage, director of strategic communications for Ricketts and his main spokesman. “Outlets wishing to cover events hosted by the Governor’s Office for credentialed media are encouraged to submit an application.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.