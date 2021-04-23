Gov. Ricketts criticizes 20 senators who voted no or didn't vote on tax lid proposal

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., on Friday criticized the 11 senators didn't vote, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Fischer, a former state senator, said that when she was in the Legislature "we stood up and we took a stand."

"We voted. We did not pass on votes. We were accountable to our constituents," she said.

"We didn't hide behind this seemingly now acceptable practice of 'present, not voting.'

"Now, with this practice, the Unicameral has become less transparent and less accountable," Fischer said.

Ricketts, as well as the sponsor of LB 408, Albion Sen. Tom Briese, said the bill's rejection makes it more likely that a citizen-led petition drive will be launched, putting before voters a more onerous restriction on tax or spending increases.

At the beginning of the 2021 session, Ricketts had called on state legislators to approve a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit property tax increases to 3% a year. Such a proposal would have required voter approval. But lawmakers opted to advance LB 408, which they reasoned might get more support, and could be more easily amended in case a lid needed to be adjusted.