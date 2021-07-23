 Skip to main content
Gov. Ricketts declares disaster after windstorm, paving way for federal help
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a disaster declaration Friday in response to the severe windstorm that struck Nebraska on July 10.

The storm was as powerful as any windstorm known to have struck Omaha. It obliterated the previous record for power outages, leaving some Omahans without power for days.

Douglas County and the City of Omaha issued disaster declarations four days after the storm — a necessary step before a disaster is declared at the state level. 

Ricketts' declaration allows for use of the Governor's Emergency Fund to assist counties and cities with damage costs. The declaration also had to be issued to request a federal disaster declaration.

State and local agencies continue to assess damage, according to a press release from Ricketts' office. Once those assessments are complete, a request for federal public assistance will be sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 

The federal disaster declaration, if approved, would help shield local taxpayers and Omaha Public Power District customers from some of the direct costs of the storm because it would tap state and federal dollars for much of the repairs to power lines, streetlights, parks and other damaged public property.

Nebraska Emergency Management Assistant Director Bryan Tuma said a press release Friday that the phrase "public assistance" refers to assistance for public entities such as utilities and political subdivisions.

“On this event, Nebraska would qualify for the FEMA Public Assistance program but not the FEMA Individual Assistance program," Tuma said. "Individual Assistance is based on extreme impact such as widespread loss of housing for individuals and families, loss of employment, loss of services across multiple sectors which results in extreme hardship, etc. This event, while significant, does not meet those thresholds.”

If anyone needs help replacing spoiled food, removing tree limbs or cleaning up property damage or has any other unmet needs, they are advised by the Governor's Office to contact:

  • United Way’s 211 system. Call 211 or text your ZIP code to 898211.
  • Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258, which offers the same services.
  • An insurance provider. Many insurance policies include incidentals such as food spoilage and debris management.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

