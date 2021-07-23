Gov. Ricketts declares disaster after windstorm, paving way for federal help

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a disaster declaration Friday in response to the severe windstorm that struck Nebraska on July 10.

The storm was as powerful as any windstorm known to have struck Omaha. It obliterated the previous record for power outages, leaving some Omahans without power for days.

Douglas County and the City of Omaha issued disaster declarations four days after the storm — a necessary step before a disaster is declared at the state level.

Ricketts' declaration allows for use of the Governor's Emergency Fund to assist counties and cities with damage costs. The declaration also had to be issued to request a federal disaster declaration.

State and local agencies continue to assess damage, according to a press release from Ricketts' office. Once those assessments are complete, a request for federal public assistance will be sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.