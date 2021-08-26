Gov. Ricketts declares hospital staffing emergency, announces two measures

The governor compared current hospital conditions with the situation in November, when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were at their peak.

On Nov. 20, 2020, a total of 987 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, making up 32% of hospitalizations.

According to state statistics, 337 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, comprising 11% of all hospitalizations.

But cases in the state continue to rise and are on their way to a 10th straight week of increases. In addition, the number of people hospitalized with the virus is the highest since January.

But Ricketts said the state has had a 35% increase in people hospitalized for causes other than COVID-19. Some of those, he said, may be due to care delayed during the pandemic. Nebraska has also seen a surge in hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Ricketts said he would monitor the situation daily and make additional adjustments if necessarily.