Gov. Ricketts declares hospital staffing emergency, announces two measures

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday announced emergency measures intended to relieve pressures on hospital staffing in the state.
Nebraska faces rising hospitalizations due to both COVID-19 and other conditions, Ricketts said, as well as a shortage of nurses and other health care workers.
To address those issues, he declared a hospital staffing emergency and announced two actions. The first is an executive order restoring some steps taken during the previous peak in COVID-19 cases, namely, waiving some licensing requirements for hospitals. Those include authorizing the credentialing of retired or inactive nurses, deferring some continuing education requirements for health professionals and suspending state statutes for new health care workers seeking a license to practice.
In addition, he is issuing a directed health measure, effective Monday, that will limit elective surgeries that can be delayed four or more weeks.
He acknowledged that some health systems had already limited such procedures. But the DHM will make it mandatory for all.
Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health System and Lincoln’s Bryan Health announced last week that they would limit certain surgeries requiring overnight stays to ease capacity pressures.
The executive order will expire at the end of the year. The DHM is slated to end Sept. 30.
Ricketts said he would consider additional measures if needed. But he made clear that he remains opposed to mask and vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.
He also has no plans to bring back the COVID-19 dashboard, which made public a large amount of data about coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates.
The governor said Nebraska could offer the previous dashboard because of the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration, which allowed the state to override some privacy laws. He ended that declaration June 30.
Ricketts said his new emergency declaration is specific to hospital staffing, not the coronavirus, and was prompted by conversations with hospital administrators.
“This was a challenge we had before the pandemic,” he said.
He said his administration would continue to focus on hospital capacity, as it has throughout the pandemic. The goal, he said, is to make sure that anyone who needs a hospital bed, intensive care bed or ventilator in the state can get one.
Ricketts said the state has done a good job of that so far.
The governor compared current hospital conditions with the situation in November, when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were at their peak.
On Nov. 20, 2020, a total of 987 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, making up 32% of hospitalizations.
According to state statistics, 337 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, comprising 11% of all hospitalizations.
But cases in the state continue to rise and are on their way to a 10th straight week of increases. In addition, the number of people hospitalized with the virus is the highest since January.
But Ricketts said the state has had a 35% increase in people hospitalized for causes other than COVID-19. Some of those, he said, may be due to care delayed during the pandemic. Nebraska has also seen a surge in hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Ricketts said he would monitor the situation daily and make additional adjustments if necessarily.
As he has before, the governor urged Nebraskans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, calling vaccination “the best tool against the virus.” He said that there has not been a single death confirmed to have been caused by vaccination and that there are no data supporting claims that it can cause sterility.
World-Herald staff writer Henry J. Cordes contributed to this report.
