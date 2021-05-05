Gov. Ricketts defends new media credentialing process as 'neutral'

Those kinds of questions, according to critics, go beyond the "viewpoint neutral" criteria for media access that have been upheld in federal courts. Media of Nebraska, which represents the state's newspapers and broadcast media, urged its members to not apply for credentials due to its concerns about restricting freedom of the press to cover government and its officials.

Ricketts, on Wednesday, said that "a dialogue" was continuing with Media of Nebraska about the new credentialing process.

A showdown over the issue had been anticipated on Wednesday morning at a 10 a.m. press conference at the Capitol. A spokesman for the governor previously said Ricketts would host an event requiring credentials — the first since the application was released in April — on Wednesday. But early Wednesday morning, the 10 a.m. press conference was canceled in place of a different event at a steakhouse in Lincoln, and members of the media were informed that no credentials would be necessary at the private location.

At the event, Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring May as “Beef Month,” and unveiled a new promotion, the “Good Life, Good Steaks, Beef Passport program.” Visitors of at least 11 of the 40 restaurants participating in the beef passport program qualify for a prize drawing.