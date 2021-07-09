Gov. Ricketts extends deployment for 15 troopers at Texas border

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Friday that 15 of the State Patrol troopers deployed to Texas — a move opponents have criticized as politically motivated — last month will stay two additional weeks.
The governor announced last month that the state was sending troopers to Del Rio “in response to a request for support in managing the ongoing crisis in communities” along the border.
About 25 troopers would start work in Texas on June 28, the State Patrol said at the time. Their voluntary deployment was slated to last up to 16 days.
Ten of those 25 troopers are expected to return to Nebraska in the next few days, State Patrol said on Friday.
“We appreciate the continued service of the Nebraska State Troopers who have volunteered to aid in the response to the ongoing border crisis,” Ricketts said in a press release Friday. “The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”
Critics such as state Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb and Rose Godinez, legal and policy counsel to ACLU of Nebraska, have said the deployment is political. After the initial announcement, they called for more transparency about costs and what the troopers would be doing in Del Rio in interviews with The World-Herald.
Kleeb said Friday that she had not heard any more details and had assumed it would be a "one-and-done stunt."
“I guess it’s a continued stunt for him, in his series of stunts these last two months," she said.
State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas on Friday said the troopers will, based on requests from Texas, continue to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety with "law enforcement functions" in the Del Rio area.
A Texas DPS spokesperson in June declined to provide details about the need for help in Del Rio and functions troopers from Nebraska would perform, including whether they would be enforcing federal immigration law and whether that would require special training.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster and requested additional law enforcement support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement among states.
Funding for the Nebraska troopers has not been finalized, but officials continue to work through the compact process, which involves the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the Governor’s Office, according to Thomas.
State Patrol does not anticipate needing to pay overtime to cover the shifts of the troopers remaining in Texas for an additional two weeks, Thomas said.
Earlier this month, Taylor Gage, press secretary for Ricketts, said in an email that Nebraska had "not been offered a similar opportunity" to South Dakota, where the Washington Post reported Gov. Kristi Noem deployed National Guard troops using a private donation from Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation.