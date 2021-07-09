Gov. Ricketts extends deployment for 15 troopers at Texas border

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Friday that 15 of the State Patrol troopers deployed to Texas — a move opponents have criticized as politically motivated — last month will stay two additional weeks.

The governor announced last month that the state was sending troopers to Del Rio “in response to a request for support in managing the ongoing crisis in communities” along the border.

About 25 troopers would start work in Texas on June 28, the State Patrol said at the time. Their voluntary deployment was slated to last up to 16 days.

Ten of those 25 troopers are expected to return to Nebraska in the next few days, State Patrol said on Friday.

“We appreciate the continued service of the Nebraska State Troopers who have volunteered to aid in the response to the ongoing border crisis,” Ricketts said in a press release Friday. “The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”