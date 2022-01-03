 Skip to main content
Gov. Ricketts, first lady Susanne Shore walk the halls, tout healthy living
Gov. Ricketts, first lady Susanne Shore walk the halls, tout healthy living

Gov. Pete Ricketts takes a walk around the State Capitol on Monday, flanked by Dave Mlnarik, executive director of the Nebraska Sports Council, and Susanne Shore, the first lady.

 MARTHA STODDARD, THE WORLD-HERAL

Changing diet and lifestyle will reduce our biological age by three years in eight weeks, a new study has found.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts kicked off the annual WellPower Challenge on Monday by lacing up his sneakers and walking the halls of the State Capitol.

He joined his wife, Susanne Shore, for a 20-minute circuit to promote regular exercise and healthy eating among Nebraskans. The group of walkers included Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, and Dave Mlnarik, executive director of the Nebraska Sports Council.  

"Living a healthy lifestyle is one of the ways that everybody in Nebraska can enjoy the good life," Ricketts said. "I want to encourage people to have a routine where they're exercising regularly, where they're eating healthy and making sure that they are in physical shape to enjoy all the things the state of Nebraska has to offer."

Ricketts rides a Peloton bike to get his exercise. He said he completed 17,000 minutes last year, the equivalent of about 5,000 miles.

But Anthone said people can get the benefit of activity simply by walking at a moderate pace. He recommended that people get in 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity exercise, plus two days a week of strength-building exercises. 

He said exercise has been proven to reduce the likelihood of chronic diseases, including cancer. In addition, keeping weight under control, such as through exercise, also helps reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

Mlnarik urged people to sign up with WellPower, the Sports Council's activity tracking program, for extra motivation. People can earn virtual badges by reaching certain milestones. They also can benefit from social interaction with others doing the program, which can be found at: wellpowermovement.com.

Shore offered personal testament to the program's benefits. She said she started using the WellPower tracker in 2017. She said she has since lost 15 pounds and kept it off.

"It's so simple," she said. "It really is motivating and fun and it works."

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

