Gov. Ricketts, first lady Susanne Shore walk the halls, tout healthy living

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts kicked off the annual WellPower Challenge on Monday by lacing up his sneakers and walking the halls of the State Capitol.

He joined his wife, Susanne Shore, for a 20-minute circuit to promote regular exercise and healthy eating among Nebraskans. The group of walkers included Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, and Dave Mlnarik, executive director of the Nebraska Sports Council.

"Living a healthy lifestyle is one of the ways that everybody in Nebraska can enjoy the good life," Ricketts said. "I want to encourage people to have a routine where they're exercising regularly, where they're eating healthy and making sure that they are in physical shape to enjoy all the things the state of Nebraska has to offer."

Ricketts rides a Peloton bike to get his exercise. He said he completed 17,000 minutes last year, the equivalent of about 5,000 miles.

But Anthone said people can get the benefit of activity simply by walking at a moderate pace. He recommended that people get in 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity exercise, plus two days a week of strength-building exercises.