Gov. Ricketts joins two new social media platforms: Parler and Snapchat

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has expanded his social media presence to add two new platforms — Snapchat and Parler, which is attracting conservatives as an alternative to Facebook.

In a press release issued Wednesday, a governor's spokesman said the move will help Ricketts "keep more Nebraskans engaged and informed on the work of state government."

Snapchat is a social messaging app popular with young people that allows users to share photographs and videos.

Parler, meanwhile, is billed as a "free speech" social messaging service that doesn't filter posts, unlike Facebook and Twitter, which will flag posts deemed as misinformation. The app is popular with supporters of President Donald Trump, conservatives and right-wing commentators.

On Tuesday, the CEO of Parler disputed criticism that the platform could spread extreme opinions and misinformation.

“... People say crazy things all the time," Parler CEO John Matze told Fox News' Tucker Carlson. "Everybody has opinions, and some of them might not be the norm. But it's not against the law to have those opinions."