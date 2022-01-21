Gov. Ricketts open to considering medical marijuana bill

"I will not stop our ballot initiative for any legislation that does not legitimately create a safe and effective medical cannabis system in our state," she said. "Access for sick Nebraskans is not something I am willing to settle on. I will continue to have their back."

The Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana petition drive includes a pair of proposed laws. One would allow qualified patients to use, possess and acquire limited amounts of cannabis for medical use. The other would set up the regulatory structure for entities that manufacture, distribute and dispense cannabis to patients.

Groene said he had introduced LB 1275 out of concern that, if the Legislature doesn’t act, the petition initiatives will get on the ballot and pass. He said his bill would allow the Legislature to put in the controls needed to regulate marijuana for medical purposes.

He previously opposed medical marijuana but changed his position last year, saying he had heard from a number of families who believe that marijuana helps with the treatment of epilepsy and cancer and in end-of-life scenarios and are getting the marijuana from other states.

On Thursday, he said those people are a key constituency behind the petition drives.