Gov. Ricketts receives first dose of COVID vaccine

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday afternoon at Nebraska Medicine.

As Ricketts received his vaccine, he encouraged Nebraskans who haven't to do so as well.

"At the end of the day, this is how we all get through the pandemic," Ricketts said. "But get on the list so that you can get in line to get a vaccine because we want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible."

Nebraskans can register to receive their vaccine at vaccinate.ne.gov or call 1-833-998-2275.

Ricketts, 56, signed up for the vaccine like any other Nebraskan and was notified of eligibility by the Health Department.

"We put together the criteria for priority for people to get vaccinated, I wasn't on that list," Ricketts said. "Also, I just wanted to be a consumer and see how the system worked, and it worked great."

Ricketts also discussed the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines while encouraging those who haven't gotten the vaccine to register to protect themselves.

Ricketts said the vaccines like Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are effective at keeping people out of the hospital and from "having more severe consequences like ultimately dying."