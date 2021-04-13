Gov. Ricketts rejects request to house migrant children in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday rejected a request from the Biden administration to house displaced migrant children in the state.
Ricketts' rejection comes five days after fellow Republican, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, announced a similar denial. Both governors said it was Democratic President Joe Biden's "problem," and he should deal with it.
“President Biden has created an immigration crisis on our border with thousands of unaccompanied migrant children coming to our country without their parents or family,” Ricketts said. “Nebraska is declining their request because we are reserving our resources for serving our kids."
"I do not want our kids harmed as the result of President Biden’s bad policies,” the Nebraska governor added.
Last month, the U.S. government picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border. It's the largest monthly number ever recorded, though Biden has said there have been similar surges in the past during the early spring.
"Sponsors" for the children, usually parents or close relatives already living in the U.S., are sought so the children can live with them while pursuing asylum cases in heavily backlogged federal immigration courts.
The huge increase in the number of children traveling alone — some as young as 3 — and families has severely strained border holding facilities, which aren’t supposed to hold people for more than three days but often do. It’s left the government scrambling to find space and hire staff to care for children longer term until they can be placed with sponsors.
Lazaro Arturo Spindola, executive director of the Nebraska Latino American Commission, said Tuesday that unoccupied children coming to the U.S. dates back to the 1960s, when more than 14,000 children from Cuba came to the country via so called "Peter Pan" flights.
Spindola said the governor's announcement "basically lacks a logical reason and humanity," and repeats talking points of the Republican Party.
Ricketts said that the Biden administration should work with Central American governments to "reunite the children with their families in their home countries instead of pursuing the risky strategy of scattering them across the United States.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
