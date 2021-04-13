Gov. Ricketts rejects request to house migrant children in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday rejected a request from the Biden administration to house displaced migrant children in the state.

Ricketts' rejection comes five days after fellow Republican, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, announced a similar denial. Both governors said it was Democratic President Joe Biden's "problem," and he should deal with it.

“President Biden has created an immigration crisis on our border with thousands of unaccompanied migrant children coming to our country without their parents or family,” Ricketts said. “Nebraska is declining their request because we are reserving our resources for serving our kids."

"I do not want our kids harmed as the result of President Biden’s bad policies,” the Nebraska governor added.

Last month, the U.S. government picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border. It's the largest monthly number ever recorded, though Biden has said there have been similar surges in the past during the early spring.