Gov. Ricketts says he is 'opposed to critical race theory'

Regarding legislation, Ricketts said no state senator has picked up the issue, but that could change next year.

Later in the show, a second caller, Howard of West Point, referred back to the exchange and asked the governor to define his concept of critical race theory.

“So, the critical race theory — and I can’t think of the author right off the top of my head who wrote about this — really had a theory that, at the high level, is one that really starts creating those divisions between us about defining who we are based on race and that sort of thing and really not about how to bring us together as Americans rather than — and dividing us and also having a lot of very socialist-type ideas about how that would be implemented in our state," Ricketts said, recommending the caller read about it.

Rather than looking at how people are different, he advocated for finding “common ground” and “how to come together as Americans.”

Presented with the governor’s definitions, Jones said she didn't "hear a firm understanding of the objective of critical race theory.”

“I hear a lot of innuendos,” she said, adding that it is common for someone who’s asked for the definition not to know it.