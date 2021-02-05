Gov. Ricketts, Sen. Stinner spar over maneuver to trigger additional property tax relief

LINCOLN — Get ready for a good, old-fashioned "wrestling match" pitting additional property tax relief against "fiscal responsibility" in the Nebraska Legislature.

On Friday, the Legislature's top budget watcher, State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, objected to a move by Gov. Pete Ricketts to trigger additional property tax relief via a new state income tax credit.

Stinner said the governor is "violating the spirit" of a law passed last year that triggers an increase in the income tax credits if state tax revenue grows by at least 3.5% a year. The credits increase even more if revenue grows by that amount and the state's cash reserve is above $500 million.

The cash reserve is expected to be a tad short of the $500 million figure at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, so Ricketts authorized a transfer of an extra $88 million to the fund to "fully mechanize" and trigger the additional tax relief, which would amount to about $173 million.