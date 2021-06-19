Gov. Ricketts sending Nebraska state troopers to southern border

Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said some aspects are still being determined as part of the request, which was made under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement among the states that is typically used during emergencies.

Some issues will depend on the work the troopers perform while in Texas.

"There will likely be overtime involved for the troopers traveling to Texas, but the extent of the overtime will be based on the functions performed while in Texas, so it’s not determined at this point," Thomas said.

The State Patrol has adequate staffing for the deployment, and no overtime is planned to cover the shifts of the troopers in Texas, Thomas said.

Although Abbott and Ducey sent their letter on June 10, Texas' formal request wasn't issued until Wednesday, according to Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Ricketts. The agreement between Nebraska and Texas was finalized through the emergency compact Friday night.