Gov. Ricketts signs budget with no vetoes, calls for more tax relief in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts called for more tax relief as he signed the state budget into law Monday.

The governor issued no vetoes on the $9.7 billion, two-year state budget package, which he praised for controlling state spending and significantly increasing direct property tax relief.

“As the Legislature continues their work, there are additional opportunities to deliver significant tax relief," he said in a statement. "I look forward to working with senators to deliver even more relief for the people of Nebraska.”

The budget leaves lawmakers with $206 million during the two-year budget period ending June 30, 2023. The total could change Thursday, when a state panel meets to update the official revenue forecasts for the period. Ricketts urged more tax relief without endorsing any specific measure. Lawmakers will be debating several possibilities this week.

In his statement, the governor highlighted several features of the package, starting with the 1.7% average annual spending growth. He said the figure is about a quarter of the annual average budget growth before he took office.