Gov. Ricketts to end coronavirus state of emergency: 'We need to get back to normal'

As he has throughout the pandemic, the Nebraska governor urged people to get a vaccine, saying "Vaccines work."
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that he's ending Nebraska's COVID-19 state of emergency effective at 11:59 p.m. June 30.
The state of emergency was declared well over a year ago, on March 13, 2020.
He also said that the state's contract with TestNebraska, the company that provided testing for the state, will end on July 31. The last day to get a test through a TestNebraska site is July 18.
The governor noted that there are other providers who will continue to give the public access to tests.
As he has throughout the pandemic, Ricketts urged people to get a vaccine, saying "Vaccines work." The coronavirus will be with us forever, Ricketts said, but hospitalizations because of the virus are low.
According to the governor, there are currently 27 hospitalizations statewide. That number has been below 100 since mid-May and below 40 since mid-June, he said.
Ricketts also said his expectation is that kids will be in classrooms across the state this fall with no masks or vaccines required.
"We need to get back to normal," he said.
Our best Omaha staff photos of June 2021
Vanderbilt's Parker Noland plays second base against Stanford during the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Eric Kennedy misses a catch in left field during a College World Series game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's dugout runs onto the field as Brayland Skinner slides into home to defeat Texas during a College World Series game.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan records other fans holding a large stack of drink cups in left field after rain delay in the and Texas Mississippi State game of the College World Series on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Mississippi State dugout watches Texas's Zach Zubia round the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning during the College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker removes a raccoon from the ceiling of the press box during the rain of the Texas and Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's /Ivan Melendez flips the bat after he hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to break a tie with Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State watches as Texas's Ivan Melendez rounds the bases after hitting three-run home run in the ninth inning to break a tie with Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Ty Madden got the start against Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A rainbow can be seen behind TD Ameritrade Park after a rain delay in the Texas and Virginia game of the College World Series on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
U.S. Air Force members carry a casket during an Honorable Carry ceremony at the Lincoln Airport in Lincoln on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar started the game against Texas during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Serena Tollo, 3, admires a bubble at the Omaha Freedom Festival at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Lochte waves to the crowd as he swam his last race, the 200 individual medley during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Ledecky prepares to swim the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Zoey Hammock, left, and Felix Clark, hold hands as they run through the water during a city of Omaha hydrant party near 55th and Corby Streets on Wednesday. Hammock is 6, Clark is 5.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Audrey Coffey swims the 1500-meter freestyle in Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Matt Goodheart scores on a wild pitch by Nebraska's Kyle Perry during their NCAA regional game on Sunday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Luke Roskam congratulates Cam Chick as he scores on his inside-the-park home run. It was one of four homers hit by the Huskers as they scored a season-high 18 runs in the win over NJIT.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Taylor Grabenhorst swims in the 100 meter breaststroke in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, June 05, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Corgis run to the finish line during a race at Horseman's Park on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South graduate Ryan Patterson competed in prelims of the 100-meter backstroke, calling it “the moment I dreamed of for a long, long time.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Patrick Sammon celebrates his victory in the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Camille Spink celebrates her victory in the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Barr takes off for the 100 meter backstroke in wave one of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers prepare for the second heat of the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers take off for the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police search for evidence on 29th Street just south of Pinkney after two people were shot and killed.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bella, a Catahoula, catches a Frisbee thrown by Abby Tipton at Turner Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joseph Lemus smooths out a patch of fresh concrete near 13th and Harney Streets in downtown Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Community leader and activist Preston Love Jr. shares his perspective on last year's protests.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
