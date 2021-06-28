Gov. Ricketts to end coronavirus state of emergency: 'We need to get back to normal'

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that he's ending Nebraska's COVID-19 state of emergency effective at 11:59 p.m. June 30.

The state of emergency was declared well over a year ago, on March 13, 2020.

He also said that the state's contract with TestNebraska, the company that provided testing for the state, will end on July 31. The last day to get a test through a TestNebraska site is July 18.

The governor noted that there are other providers who will continue to give the public access to tests.

As he has throughout the pandemic, Ricketts urged people to get a vaccine, saying "Vaccines work." The coronavirus will be with us forever, Ricketts said, but hospitalizations because of the virus are low.

According to the governor, there are currently 27 hospitalizations statewide. That number has been below 100 since mid-May and below 40 since mid-June, he said.

Ricketts also said his expectation is that kids will be in classrooms across the state this fall with no masks or vaccines required.

"We need to get back to normal," he said.

