Gov. Ricketts traveling to Texas to 'highlight the crisis' on southern border

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds are among the Republican governors traveling to Texas Wednesday to tour the border with Mexico.
Ricketts talked about the trip on “Fox & Friends” on Sunday and on a KFAB radio show on Monday.
“What we’re trying to do is highlight the crisis that’s going on on our southern border, to get the Biden Administration to take action,” Ricketts said on Fox.
He criticized the current administration for undoing Trump-era policies and said states have had to “step into the gap where the federal government is failing.”
Reynolds and Ricketts will be joined on the border by governors from Texas, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Georgia, Ohio and Oklahoma.
The governors have scheduled a press conference at noon Wednesday in Mission, Texas, to discuss the situation on the border.
Ricketts was among the GOP governors who deployed state troopers to the Del Rio area earlier this year in response to a joint request by Texas and Arizona. Documents obtained by The World-Herald showed Nebraska agreed to pay the cost, which amounted to $500,000 in the governor’s most recent estimate.
Part of the cost of this week’s trip will be picked up by taxpayers, according to the AP and at least one other news outlet.
A nonprofit Republican governor's group also will help fund the trip, the AP reported. Reynolds spokesman Alex Murphy said the trip is an official visit and taxpayers will pay about $500 in lodging for Reynolds and staff accompanying her. The Republican Governors Public Policy Committee will fund the transportation to Texas.
A spokesman for Arizona's governor said taxpayers would be picking up part of the bill, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
Further details of the 2,400-mile round trip were not available.
In both media appearances, Ricketts offered the same example of the impact of unauthorized border crossings in Nebraska, saying on Fox that people who had crossed unauthorized were “exploited by an unscrupulous employer.” On the KFAB radio show, he said it happened in O’Neill, in an apparent reference to a case from 2018, spurred by a Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation during Donald Trump’s presidency.
At the time, officials described the operation as one of the largest in Homeland Security Investigations’ 15-year history. More than 130 workers were detained and 17 people arrested in connection with an illegal employment service run by Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado, who took a cut of the undocumented workers' paychecks and failed to pay taxes.
Republican governors from across the country have focused on border issues and criticized Biden, a Democrat, for his immigration policies.
A press release from Idaho Gov. Brad Little's office said the border visit is intended “to witness firsthand the crisis playing out, reveal their proposed solutions, and once again call on President Joe Biden to act to secure the border immediately.”
Ricketts is not the only Nebraskan at the border today. Charles W. Herbster, a Republican candidate for governor, tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. that he was in McAllen, Texas. Herbster, a donor to former President Donald Trump and self-described "pro-Trump candidate," criticized the Biden administration and said he was at the border "to find out how I can help" with "order on the border."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.