Gov. Ricketts traveling to Texas to 'highlight the crisis' on southern border

A nonprofit Republican governor's group also will help fund the trip, the AP reported. Reynolds spokesman Alex Murphy said the trip is an official visit and taxpayers will pay about $500 in lodging for Reynolds and staff accompanying her. The Republican Governors Public Policy Committee will fund the transportation to Texas.

A spokesman for Arizona's governor said taxpayers would be picking up part of the bill, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Further details of the 2,400-mile round trip were not available.

In both media appearances, Ricketts offered the same example of the impact of unauthorized border crossings in Nebraska, saying on Fox that people who had crossed unauthorized were “exploited by an unscrupulous employer.” On the KFAB radio show, he said it happened in O’Neill, in an apparent reference to a case from 2018, spurred by a Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation during Donald Trump’s presidency.

At the time, officials described the operation as one of the largest in Homeland Security Investigations’ 15-year history. More than 130 workers were detained and 17 people arrested in connection with an illegal employment service run by Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado, who took a cut of the undocumented workers' paychecks and failed to pay taxes.