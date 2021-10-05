 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Ricketts traveling to Texas to tour Mexico border
0 comments
topical

Gov. Ricketts traveling to Texas to tour Mexico border

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds are among the Republican governors who are traveling to Texas Wednesday to tour the border with Mexico, according to the Associated Press.

Ricketts’ office could not be reached for confirmation.

Part of the cost of the trip will be picked up by taxpayers, according to the AP and at least one other news outlet. 

A nonprofit Republican governor's group also will help fund the trip, the AP reported.

Reynolds spokesman Alex Murphy said the trip is an official visit and taxpayers will pay about $500 in lodging for Reynolds and staff accompanying her. The Republican Governors Public Policy Committee will fund the transportation to Texas.

A spokesman for Arizona's governor said taxpayers would be picking up part of the bill, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Further details of the 2,400-mile round trip were not available.

Republican governors from across the country have focused on border issues and criticized Biden, a Democrat, for his immigration policies.

A press release from Idaho Gov. Brad Little's office said it is a visit to the border “to witness firsthand the crisis playing out, reveal their proposed solutions, and once again call on President Joe Biden to act to secure the border immediately.”

According to the AP, Reynolds and Ricketts will be joined by governors from Texas, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Georgia, Ohio and Oklahoma for events at the border.

Nebraska's 10 most recent governors

Here are the 10 most recent governors of Nebraska, beginning with current Gov. Pete Ricketts.

1 of 10
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert