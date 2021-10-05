Gov. Ricketts traveling to Texas to tour Mexico border

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds are among the Republican governors who are traveling to Texas Wednesday to tour the border with Mexico, according to the Associated Press.

Ricketts’ office could not be reached for confirmation.

Part of the cost of the trip will be picked up by taxpayers, according to the AP and at least one other news outlet.

A nonprofit Republican governor's group also will help fund the trip, the AP reported.

Reynolds spokesman Alex Murphy said the trip is an official visit and taxpayers will pay about $500 in lodging for Reynolds and staff accompanying her. The Republican Governors Public Policy Committee will fund the transportation to Texas.

A spokesman for Arizona's governor said taxpayers would be picking up part of the bill, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Further details of the 2,400-mile round trip were not available.

Republican governors from across the country have focused on border issues and criticized Biden, a Democrat, for his immigration policies.