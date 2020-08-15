Gov. Ricketts vetoes natural hair discrimination bill, signs abortion bill

The governor said he would work with supporters of LB 1060 to amend the bill and get it passed next year, because "clearly" Black people and others should not be discriminated against in the workplace for their natural hair.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who made the bill her priority for the session, said it was unfortunate that Ricketts never communicated his concerns about the bill. She said she worked with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and others to amend the bill, and felt that the governor's concerns already had been addressed.

Cavanaugh, a Democrat, had clashed with Ricketts, a Republican, on other issues this year, including the state's TestNebraska program for COVID-19 testing.

Spivey said that after she stopped chemically straightening her hair and let it grow out naturally curly and kinky, she lost her job. Her employer asked, "When are you going to get your other hair back?" she said. Spivey said she was also told that it was "intimidating" when she wore her hair in braids and twists.

Other women related similar stories during a public hearing on the bill in February.