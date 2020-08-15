Gov. Ricketts vetoes natural hair discrimination bill, signs abortion bill

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts, during a rally Saturday, signed into law a bill banning a method of second-trimester abortions in Nebraska. He also announced he vetoed a bill that would ban discrimination against Black people based on their naturally curly hair.
One supporter of the hair bill said she was disappointed and suspicious of the veto of Legislative Bill 1060.
"It seems like a cop-out to what the real issue is," said Ashlei Spivey of Omaha, the founder and director of a group, "I Be Black Girl," that seeks to help Black women and girls reach their full potential.
Spivey was one of several Black women who supported LB 1060, which sought to expand the definition of race to protect people from discrimination in the workplace when they wear their hair in natural styles.
Ricketts, in his veto message, said he agreed with the goal of the bill, but that some hairstyles, such as locs, braids and twists, are not exclusively worn by one race. He also said the bill would hinder employers from enacting grooming standards related to safety, such as precautions needed for food handlers or machinery operators.
The governor said he would work with supporters of LB 1060 to amend the bill and get it passed next year, because "clearly" Black people and others should not be discriminated against in the workplace for their natural hair.
Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who made the bill her priority for the session, said it was unfortunate that Ricketts never communicated his concerns about the bill. She said she worked with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and others to amend the bill, and felt that the governor's concerns already had been addressed.
Cavanaugh, a Democrat, had clashed with Ricketts, a Republican, on other issues this year, including the state's TestNebraska program for COVID-19 testing.
Spivey said that after she stopped chemically straightening her hair and let it grow out naturally curly and kinky, she lost her job. Her employer asked, "When are you going to get your other hair back?" she said. Spivey said she was also told that it was "intimidating" when she wore her hair in braids and twists.
Other women related similar stories during a public hearing on the bill in February.
"This is a time when Nebraska workplaces need to be more inclusive," Spivey said. At least six other states have adopted similar laws.
Because LB 1060 was vetoed after senators adjourned the 2020 session, there is no opportunity to attempt to override the governor's veto.
Also on Saturday, Ricketts was joined by members of several groups that oppose abortion rights, including the Nebraska Catholic Conference, the Nebraska Family Alliance and Nebraska Right to Life, for a rally at the State Capitol.
The groups gathered for the governor's signing of LB 814, which prohibits an abortion method known medically as dilation and evacuation. The procedure involves dilating a woman’s cervix and removing the fetus in pieces.
Abortion opponents call the procedure dismemberment abortion.
LB 814's opponents said they will be exploring potential legal challenges during the three months before the bill takes effect.
