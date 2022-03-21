Governor primary heats up with 'dark money' ads; polling shows 3-way contest

The Republican race for governor in Nebraska is heating up, with the debut of third-party attack ads and recent polls indicating three top contenders.

Taken together, they appear to signal a competitive race involving Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, University of Nebraska Regent and livestock producer Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, an Omaha financial adviser. It’s an especially high-stakes contest in Nebraska, where the Republican nominee is likely to become the next governor.

Third-party ads targeting Herbster and Lindstrom surfaced online Friday.

The ad against Herbster, from a group called “Conservative Nebraska,” echoes frequent criticisms of his campaign: That he has weak ties to the state and a track-record of paying Nebraska property taxes late.

While he heads Carico and Herbster Angus Farms in his hometown of Falls City, Nebraska, Conklin’s administrative offices are in Kansas City, Missouri. Other companies he leads are also based out of state.

“Nebraska’s just flyover country to Missouri millionaire Charles Herbster,” the ad says.

Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed he contributed funds to Conservative Nebraska for the ad at a press conference on Monday. His main reason, he said, was because Herbster hasn’t been truthful about how he’s spending his money.

The governor told the Nebraska Examiner that he and his father, TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, gave a total of $600,000 to the group.

Conservative Nebraska filed a statement of organization on March 17, Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission records show. Mark Fahleson, a former chair of the Nebraska GOP, is listed as its treasurer.

“Gov. Ricketts admitted to dipping into his family’s billions to fund a dark money negative attack ad against me and the hardworking men and women I employ,” Herbster said in a statement. “He’s not just attacking me, he’s attacking President Donald J. Trump, who has endorsed me to be the next governor.”

Herbster took a shot at Pillen, whom Ricketts endorsed, saying he picked a successor who "cannot defend his record or speak for himself.”

A spokesperson for Pillen’s campaign — which has not been the target of a third-party ad — said the campaign was not involved in either of the ads aimed at his opponents.

“The Pillens have not contributed to, and are not involved with, any independent expenditure in the gubernatorial race,” campaign manager Kenny Zoeller said. A Lindstrom spokesman said that campaign also wasn’t involved in the Herbster ad.

The ad targeting Lindstrom labels the senator a “liberal tax-and-spender.” It’s paid for by another group, “Restore the Good Life Inc.”

The nonprofit’s articles of incorporation were filed with the Secretary of State’s Office Jan. 12 by Tanner Lockhorn, a banker in Lincoln. He declined to comment when reached by phone Monday.

The ad targets Lindstrom for voting to raise the state’s gas tax — referring to Legislative Bill 610, which overcame Ricketts’ veto in 2015. The bill was written to incrementally increase the gas tax by 6 cents a gallon over four years to generate funding to address a growing backlog of bridge and road work.

A conservative lawmaker, Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, led that effort, which was supported by the Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Farmers Union, Nebraska Trucking Association and Nebraska Association of County Officials. It was opposed by Americans for Prosperity-Nebraska and Nebraska Petroleum Marketers.

The ad also alleges that Lindstrom voted to “expose you to new sales taxes on everything you buy,” referring to his vote in the Revenue Committee to advance a resolution to put a constitutional amendment in front of voters that would end all taxes (including taxes on income and property) except consumption and excise taxes. Lindstrom has said the idea, called the “EPIC” consumption tax plan, in its current form would create too many problems.

And it targets a bill Lindstrom sponsored this session, LB 891, that was part of a joint effort with Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont to deliver property tax relief by revamping the state school aid formula. Walz abandoned the effort, and Lindstrom’s bill is stalled in the Revenue Committee.

Lindstrom campaign spokesperson Pat Trueman called the allegations “baseless, anonymous smears” in a statement, pointing to Lindstrom’s record of supporting tax cuts as a state senator. Trueman specifically mentioned a bill Lindstrom sponsored last year to eliminate state taxes on Social Security income.

“With nothing to offer but more mudslinging, it’s understandable but disappointing that some of Brett’s opponents have decided to hide their attacks behind a third party,” Trueman said. “They must be seeing the same thing we are in polling; Nebraskans are ready for a new generation of leadership."

Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said individuals may donate to a candidate because they sincerely support them or for strategic reasons — but outside groups only spend strategically.

“When people are spending outside money against you, that typically means that they’re fearful of you,” he said. “That means you’re doing well.”

Polling from February and March is another indicator the race is close.

A poll of over 1,000 Nebraska voters by Data Targeting for Neilan Strategy Group in February found that Herbster received support from 27%, Pillen from 26% and Lindstrom from 21%. Those numbers shifted when voters were told that Herbster is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Pillen is endorsed by Ricketts.

The poll was conducted via phone and online surveys, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9% and a confidence interval of 95%. Perre Neilan, owner of Lincoln-based Neilan Strategies, did not disclose who paid him to do the polling but said they aren’t affiliated with any of the candidates or their campaigns.

Over the weekend, the Herbster and Lindstrom campaigns released polling that indicated the gap between Pillen and Lindstrom has narrowed.

The Lindstrom campaign released results from a poll of 500 Republican voters conducted from March 7-9 by 3D Strategic Research. It indicated that Herbster was leading with 30%, followed by Pillen with 23% and Lindstrom with 20%. Eighteen percent were undecided.

His campaign emphasized another finding in the poll: That Lindstrom was ahead by six points among voters who had seen, read or heard about the three candidates and second among voters who had voted in at least three of the last four GOP primaries.

The margin of error for the overall sample in that poll is plus or minus 4.38% at the 95% confidence interval.

A phone survey of 600 Republican voters from the Herbster campaign, conducted by Herbster supporter Kellyanne Conway’s KAConsulting between March 8 and 10, told a similar story.

Herbster received support from 27%, according to the polling memo, and Pillen and Herbster were neck-and-neck at 18% and 17%. It showed a bigger chunk of undecided voters than the Lindstrom campaign’s poll: 35%.

The margin of error for the Herbster campaign’s overall survey was plus or minus 4% at a 95% confidence interval.

Along with the margins of error, Adkins said it’s important to remember these are coming from campaigns. But, even then, he said, the takeaway is that the race is close.

“It’s still an open contest,” he said.

Pillen’s campaign declined to comment on the recent polling.

