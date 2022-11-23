 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Governor to name replacement for Hilgers in Nebraska Legislature

As the 2022 legislative session came to a close Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts praised lawmakers and ticked through a list of major accomplishments.

LINCOLN — Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln has announced plans to resign a day early from the Nebraska Legislature, clearing the way for a replacement to take his place on the opening day of the legislative session.

Hilgers sent a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts Tuesday saying that he will resign at midnight Jan. 3, the day before the Legislature convenes for the 2023 session. 

Ricketts' spokeswoman said the early notice will allow Ricketts, working with Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, to appoint someone to the seat before the session begins. Hilgers represents District 21 in northwest Lincoln and Lancaster County. 

Hilgers, a registered Republican who has two years left in his legislative term, was elected Nebraska attorney general earlier this month. He will replace Attorney General Doug Peterson, who did not seek reelection. Under state law, Hilgers will be sworn in for his new position on Jan. 5, the day after lawmakers take office. 

If he were not resigning early, Hilgers could technically take his place in the Legislature on the first day and vote on leadership positions. However, he said he would not attempt such a maneuver.    

The person appointed to replace Hilgers would serve the rest of his term but would have to seek election to stay in the Legislature beyond 2024.

Hilgers

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

