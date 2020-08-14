Grace period for renewing your Nebraska driver's license, registration is almost over

LINCOLN — The deadline for Nebraskans to renew their driver’s licenses or get their vehicles registered is coming up at the end of the month.

Gov. Pete Ricketts gave drivers a reprieve from normal licensing requirements in March as part of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He issued an executive order extending the expiration date for driver’s licenses and vehicle titles and registrations that had been due March 1 or later.

Ricketts rescinded the order in July, which means that people have until Aug. 31 to renew anything that expired during that grace period.

Rhonda Lahm, director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, urged Nebraskans not to wait until the last minute and to use the department’s website if possible to do their business. She said many offices are especially busy at this time of year as young drivers seek licenses before heading back to school.

