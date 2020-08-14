You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace period for renewing your Nebraska driver's license, registration is almost over
0 comments

Grace period for renewing your Nebraska driver's license, registration is almost over

Only $5 for 5 months

LINCOLN — The deadline for Nebraskans to renew their driver’s licenses or get their vehicles registered is coming up at the end of the month.

Gov. Pete Ricketts gave drivers a reprieve from normal licensing requirements in March as part of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He issued an executive order extending the expiration date for driver’s licenses and vehicle titles and registrations that had been due March 1 or later.

Ricketts rescinded the order in July, which means that people have until Aug. 31 to renew anything that expired during that grace period.

Rhonda Lahm, director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, urged Nebraskans not to wait until the last minute and to use the department’s website if possible to do their business. She said many offices are especially busy at this time of year as young drivers seek licenses before heading back to school.

Our best staff photos of August 2020

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert