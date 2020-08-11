'Grand compromise' on taxes, business incentives advances to final round in Legislature

University officials and some lawmakers have called the Nebraska Transformational Projects Act, or NExT, a “game-changer” for Omaha and the state because it would lead to more than 8,000 high-paying medical jobs.

The project, which has a projected cost of $2.6 billion, would create a national center for training and response to pandemics, bioterrorism and natural disasters in Omaha. It would build on UNMC’s research and treatment of contagious diseases like Ebola and COVID-19, and be another public-private partnership, like the one that made possible a major expansion of the veterans hospital in Omaha.

Critics of LB 1107, besides questioning whether it was significant property tax relief, also had concerns about the process that crafted the compromise. It involved only seven senators and was unveiled just a week ago, with only five working days left in the 2020 session.

“This is not the way to make laws,” Erdman said. “You throw three bills together, and senators are all going to be painted into a corner to vote for this because there’s something (in there) they like.”