Grant pool for nonprofit projects trimmed to $15 million

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers gave second-round approval Thursday to a plan for setting aside $15 million to help nonprofits complete capital construction projects interrupted by the pandemic.

Legislative Bill 566, the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act, advanced to the final round of consideration after lawmakers trimmed its cost. State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, the bill's sponsor, proposed the change to win support for the measure.

The prior version of the bill would have set aside $25 million of state dollars, along with $75 million of federal coronavirus relief dollars, to provide grants to groups involved with the arts, culture and humanities and nonprofits operating sports complexes.

The new version cut the state portion by $10 million and left the federal amount to be decided next year when lawmakers appropriate the $1 billion that is expected from the latest federal relief measure.