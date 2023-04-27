LINCOLN — The Greater Omaha Chamber is urging Nebraska lawmakers to shift their priorities from divisive policies that have held up the session to bills focused more on economic and workforce development.

"The best of Nebraska is not demonstrated by divisive ongoing political fighting on a national stage," the chamber said in a statement issued Wednesday. "The best of Nebraska is demonstrated by a healthy discussion where all voices are heard and which strives toward a consensus decision to move us forward."

Much of the Nebraska Legislature's current session has seen lawmakers embroiled in contentious debate over subjects such as abortion rights, gun access, and tax incentives to support private schools. At the center of it all is Legislative Bill 574, which would ban gender-affirming care for individuals under 19 and has spurred a session-long filibuster by opponents.

Although the statement doesn't take a position on any specific bills, many have interpreted the statement as targeting LB 574. One of the leading lawmakers against the bill, State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, thanked the chamber in a tweet Wednesday for "standing against bills that discriminate against Nebraskans."

The statement asserted the chamber's commitment to "diversity, equity, and inclusion," particularly in reference to health care decisions between parents and their children. The chamber contends that inclusivity is good for business and Nebraska's overall economy, and implied that proposed legislation could make the state less welcoming.

"We ask our elected officials to focus their work on being part of the long-term solution on the policy matters of the highest importance to Nebraskans and position our state as the best that it can be, particularly on issues that work against and threaten Nebraska as the warm and welcoming state we know it to be," the statement read.

LB 574 needs to make it through just one more round of debate before it goes to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk to be signed. Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha, who was part of a team of lawmakers who discussed a potential amendment to the bill, said he was unsure if the chamber's statement will have any impact on the fate of the bill.

