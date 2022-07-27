Group drops lawsuit over privatization of Omaha-area child welfare cases

LINCOLN — An advocacy group has dropped its three-year-old lawsuit challenging Nebraska's use of private contractors to oversee Omaha-area child welfare cases.

Nebraska Appleseed asked last week for the case to be dismissed, saying it was no longer needed following the repeal of a state law allowing private management of child welfare cases in Douglas and Sarpy Counties and the early termination of Nebraska's contract with a Kansas-based nonprofit.

Legislative Bill 1173, which included the repeal provisions, passed the Nebraska Legislature in April and took effect July 21. The measure closed the door on the state's troubled 12-year experiment in child welfare privatization.

State officials had already decided to end the case management contract with St. Francis Ministries of Wichita, Kansas. The early termination was announced in December and all remaining cases had been transitioned over to state workers by June 30.

Laura Virgl, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, said she was grateful for the Legislature's action to stop pursuing privatized oversight of the care of abused and neglected children.

“I brought this case to challenge the unwillingness of the State and Legislature to recognize that this was not working," she said. "Children and families were being subjected to an unjustified experiment and unequal treatment merely based on where they lived."

The lawsuit claimed that allowing privatization in Douglas and Sarpy Counties violated a clause in the Nebraska Constitution barring “special legislation” by allowing the state to manage child welfare cases in Nebraska's 91 other counties, but not in Douglas and Sarpy.

Nebraska originally attempted 12 years ago to privatize child welfare case management statewide. But the effort failed, with four of the five original contractors losing or dropping their contracts within two years.

Rather than disrupt the lone remaining contract, the Nebraska Legislature passed a law in 2012 allowing privatization to continue in the Omaha area as a "pilot project." At the time, the state was contracting with the Nebraska Families Collaborative, later known as PromiseShip.

Appleseed and Virgl filed the lawsuit in 2019, after the state had gone through a competitive bidding process and announced plans to switch contractors to St. Francis. The lawsuit argued that the change would cause disruptions in services and the rationale for allowing the pilot project would no longer apply if a new contractor was hired.

In December, a consultant hired to study Nebraska’s history with case management privatization concluded that the system increased instability and disruptions in care. By its nature, privatization involves time-limited contracts that can be lost during the next bidding process.

The consultant and a legislative investigative committee both concluded that Nebraska should go back to having state workers oversee child welfare cases.

St. Francis got the state contract after bidding 40% less than PromiseShip. St. Francis signed a five-year, $197 million contract in July 2019. But the Kansas entity's tenure was troubled from the start.

In January 2021, HHS was forced to sign a new, emergency contract to keep the agency operating. The 25-month, $147.3 million contract erased the original 40% cost difference. Even at the higher payment levels, St. Francis never met caseload standards set by Nebraska law and continually fell short on other contract requirements.