Group of Nebraska state lawmakers backs Kellogg strikers

LINCOLN — Seventeen Nebraska lawmakers sent a letter to Kellogg Co. CEO Steven Cahillane Thursday to show "unwavering solidarity" with the company's striking workers.

The letter offered support for members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers Union, which has been at impasse with the company for more than a year over a new contract. The union went on strike Oct. 5.

Issues at stake include health care, holiday pay and vacation time, as well as the company's two-tier wage system. Under the system, new employees start at a lower wage scale than longer-term ones.

In the letter, the senators called for Kellogg to continue working in good faith with the workers, pointing to the company's 80-year history in Omaha and the sacrifices that workers made during the pandemic to keep producing the company's ready-to-eat cereals. They also highlighted the Legislature's passage of a new business tax incentive program to help companies.

"We are committed to helping you continue to produce affordable, and nutritious food for the whole world from your Omaha facility, of which we are very proud," the letter said.