Group spars with Ricketts over diversity on Nebraska Environmental Trust board

The governor, who appoints nine citizen members of the trust board — three from each of the state’s congressional districts, said Friday that the criticism was politically motivated and incorrect.

Ricketts said that he has a diverse Cabinet, including an African American woman as head of the state’s largest agency and an African American man as director of economic development, and that overall hiring of minorities has increased during his administration.

“In the State of Nebraska, we don’t have quotas. We look to hire the best people,” the Republican governor added.

Beutler is a Democrat, and another Friends leader, former State Sen. Sandy Scofield, once ran for Congress as a Democrat. But the group’s leadership also has some Republicans, including Gail Yanney and Gerry Lauritzen, both of Omaha. The Environmental Trust was created when a Democrat, Ben Nelson, occupied the Governor’s Mansion and after voters approved a state lottery.

The Friends group said the trust board has, until recently, always included at least three women and at one point had six female members.