Group that fought Nebraska sex ed standards forms political action committee

Supporters of the standards had argued that teaching schoolkids about gender identity and sexual orientation would stem bullying, prevent suicides and make schools a welcoming place for all students regardless of their gender identity or nontraditional family structure.

Opponents said that the draft standards amounted to political advocacy that would sexualize young children and rob them of their innocence and that the standards didn’t reflect the values of most Nebraska parents.

McClemens said that one of the best things to happen over the last year and a half is that parents and other stakeholders have gotten involved in school issues.

“They’ve reengaged in their children’s education to the point that they’re willing to mobilize, to take action,” she said.

She said the group wants to build on its momentum, not only increasing voter turnout but supporting candidates who want to preserve what’s good and protect children.

“They’re putting themselves out there to run for these positions, and we want to come alongside them financially, we want to come alongside them with boots on the ground, and help them be successful,” she said.